Thousands of MSCS students are truant each year | What the county is doing to address the issue

MSCS School Board Member Stephanie Love said truancy absences can range from days, to years for some students.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new program is hoping to tackle one of Memphis Shelby County Schools biggest issues, excessive absences, also known as truancy.

The subject was a hot topic at ABC24’s Let’s Talk, where several people were worried about the long lasting impacts it can have on children and Shelby County as a whole.

“Our parents were held accountable with us, if we didn’t go to school they would call our house. These parents need to be held accountable for these children. That’s where it starts, at home, it starts at home,” said one Raleigh resident.

Finding a solution was the focus at the Shelby County Juvenile Court, as part of an effort to hold parents accountable, understand the issues that lead to truancy, and address the matter which impacted 40,000 MSCS students in one school year.

“The only way we will get the resolution is if we talk to the parents,” said Stephanie Love, MSCS Board Member - District 3.

Love told ABC24 the length at which students are absent from school can vary, however she said there have been cases where students have not been to class in years.

This is why MSCS has partnered with the Juvenile Court to host its first Truancy Resolution Clinic before the school year starts Aug. 7.

“The objective is to get the parents some help. They send their children to school. They have a lot of issues,” said Love.

The issues include homelessness, transportation challenges, and medical concerns which may prevent students from going to school consistently.

The first of two clinics kicked off Wednesday, Aug. 2, with a direct conversation with parents. The goal is to help families understand enrollment at MSCS, state attendance laws, and local resources like Seedco Health Insurance.

We spoke with a parent at Wednesday's clinic who didn’t feel comfortable showing her face, but was appreciative that the district was hosting and provided her family with school supplies.

“Sometimes we do need that extra help,” said the parent. “Prior to this we didn’t have that issue, but he had a lot of issues with COVID last year. I would give him a note, and he wouldn’t hand it in, so that’s the reason we’re here for truancy. I think from here on out I’m just going to turn them in myself.”

While it is a first step, Dr. Stephanie Hill with the Juvenile Court is hoping the clinic will lead to the development of an overall solution.

“We’re really trying to collect data from parents and understand, and for the parents that have come, they want to be compliant, so they are the best advocates to let us know what those barriers are,” said Dr. Hill.

At ABC24’s Let’s Talk Town Hall, MSCS Board Member Stephanie Love asked State Representative Antonio Parkinson for assistance from lawmakers. One suggestion included requiring both parents and children to complete community service if their middle school or high school students commits truancy.

Parkinson said this could very well be in discussion in January when the next legislative session begins, or even earlier during the special session Aug. 21.

A second Truancy Resolution Clinic is scheduled for Aug. 3 at 3 p.m. at the Juvenile Court. If you need help getting there, call 901-222-0769 and ask for Jacqueline Parson, they will provide you with a MATA bus pass.