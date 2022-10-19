'Don't be afraid to mentor': Shelby County mom, tnAchieves mentor encouraging others to volunteer

RELATED: Here's how college students can receive up to $1000 per semester in grant funding

“We're the only state in the nation that has a scholarship like this," said Chasity Roberson with tnAchieves. “Our responsibility is to help them get to college. We ask our mentors to really step in and help out in that space."



While helping her daughter adjust to life on campus, Goldthreate was inspired to help other students through the tnAchieves mentorship program.



“I've always enjoyed supporting the school working with students,” said Goldthreate. “This was just a new way that I could do it. This mentoring opportunity was like a natural next step for me."



For the last six years, she's done just that in Shelby County, Tennessee's largest school district. According to Roberson, the need is great.



“Majority of our students are first generation students," said Roberson. “Navigating the higher education space can be difficult and challenging for any student.”



It's tough but very possible. Through support, encouragement, and hard work, several of Goldthreate’s mentees did graduate from college. She’s attended several graduations with their families.



“I don't know who screamed louder, me or the families," said Goldthreate. “Just being invited to be there and to witness that is a huge reward, huge reward."



The time commitment for the program is just one hour a month. Goldthreate believes it can make a lasting impact.

