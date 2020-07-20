"Every child doesn't learn the same," said Jessica Chism.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County School parents still have until Friday to choose between in-school or virtual learning for the fall semester.

Earlier this month, Local 24 News Reporter, Brittani Moncrease, spoke with a parent who chose virtual learning.

Now, she has spoken one-on-one with a parent who chose in-school learning.

After about three weeks of posting an in-school versus virtual learning poll on Nextdoor, the results still stand.

Most Shelby County parents are choosing virtual, but there is still a good number turning to in-school.

Jessica Chism is one.

For Shelby County parent, Jessica Chism, it was a no brainer.

“Instantly, I said mine were going because I already know that’s something I can’t do,” said Chism.

She chose in-school learning for her kids.

“I get a lot of people that say, ‘You’re sending your children.’ Well, that’s what’s best for us. That’s what’s best for our children. My husband is a truck driver, so he’s hardly at home,” said Chism.

She has one child going to kindergarten, another to second grade and another going to high school.

“I know that my children need one-on-one. If I wasn’t working, I probably would have said, let them stay home because I could do it then. I could give them my 100-percent attention, but I’m working,” said Chism who is also balancing school herself.

@SCSK12Unified parents have until Friday to choose either in-school or virtual learning. @LocalMemphis spoke with an SCS parent who has chosen in-school learning. — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) July 20, 2020

“My job since the pandemic has been on demand. I’m working 12-hour shifts every day. When am I going to teach them? I can’t make it my job’s responsibility to give me that time to teach my children because they’re not going to do that,” said Chism.

She is preparing her children now starting with face masks.

“I have them wear them everywhere we go, so that they can get used to it because they’re going to have to wear it 8-9 hours a day,” said Chism. “They want you to put their name on the children’s school supplies. They will use only their stuff.”

Chism has also received word from the school district on cleaning measures.

“Everything has been sanitized on the daily. She’s going to make sure every classroom, all the rooms have hand sanitizers. She’s going to make sure they go to the bathroom frequently to wash their hands,” said Chism.

Naturally, there are some who will disagree with her decision for various reasons.

“We all have the same concern. Is my child going to be safe? Is there any kind of way they’re possibly going to get it? I have those same fears. I have those same concerns, but I just feel like I can’t live in my fear. I don’t want to jeopardize their education only because I’m scared,” said Chism.

She says the pandemic, for now, is the new norm.

Chism feels people have to find a way to work around it.