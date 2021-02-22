Shelby County Schools begins COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees

SCS is slated to receive approximately 6,000 Pfizer vaccinations and will operate at two District sites. The vaccine is free and optional for employees.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools (SCS) received an update from Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) on a planning call Monday regarding a supply of COVID-19 vaccinations that will be available to teachers, school-based staff and employees beginning on February 24-26. Those who indicated interest on the COVID-19 vaccination interest survey in January are being prioritized.

“Today, I was pleased to meet with education leaders from Shelby County Schools, municipal districts, the Achievement School District and independent schools on the upcoming special teacher vaccination program,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. “We are encouraged by the collaboration across systems in planning this critical program.”

“Shelby County Health Department looks forward to working with all the school systems in our county to help them get teachers and staff vaccinated so they will have protection against the virus in the classrooms while doing their very important work to educate the next generation,” expressed Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter.

A team of SCS employees and nursing staff received training by the SCHD to assist this collaborative effort. This vaccination process is an important part of our mitigation efforts as the District continues to plan for the gradual return of students beginning March 1.

“We asked that educators be prioritized in Shelby County and are excited that the opportunity has come for teachers and staff to receive the vaccine,” said SCS Board Chair Miska Clay Bibbs. “As we plan to open school buildings, this additional layer of support has been embraced and we appreciate those who’ve helped make it possible.”

“We are grateful for the continued partnership with Mayor Harris and the Health Department to prioritize our employees as we return to in-person learning,” said Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray. “The vaccinations we’ve requested are just one part of our strategy to Return Stronger and safely.”

SCS VACCINATION OPERATION

On Monday, February 22, the District opened vaccination appointments to ALL employees, including charter schools and contract schools. SCS is slated to receive approximately 6,000 Pfizer vaccinations and will operate at two District sites. SCS plans to administer approximately 2,000 vaccines per day Wednesday through Friday. The vaccine is free and optional for employees.

COVID-19 Interest Survey Data (respondents) : 4,700 SCS employees, 1,100 contract school and charter employees

NOTE: SCS educators may have had opportunities to be vaccinated in the prior phases and at other county sites.