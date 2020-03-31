Shelby County Schools choir director starts a virtual choir during COVID-19 outbreak

He says that while schools are out, #musicisnotcancelled.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kevin Carpenter has served as the band and choir director at Maxine Smith STEAM Academy and Middle College High School for two years now.

He tells Local 24 News he loves being able to wake up every day and make music. However, with schools being closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, he had to find other ways to continue enjoying music.

That's when he got the idea of directing a virtual choir.

This group is made up of choral students from all over Shelby County.

He tells Local 24 News this project, while separate from SCS, is completely supported by them.

In just eight days, Carpenter was able to get rehearsal tracks to the kids, have them rehearse their designated parts, memorize the music, and start rehearsing with him.

"There ended up being a little over 50 students. 50 students with video and some with just audio."

After all of the audio and video submissions were in, Carpenter says he edited the final product for about 4 days.

When asked what he wants students to take from this unique experience, he says, "their lives have been disrupted, but this thing that has been their constant in the past, still can be their constant."

Carpenter adds that he wants the audience to remember, "that music transcends all of this. Music isn't going to directly help anyone that has this disease, but it sure is an outlet for a whole lot of people".

Until the schools reopen, he plans to start teaching online lessons.