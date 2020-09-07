Shelby County Schools announces Class of 2020 District-wide virtual graduation for July 18

On Saturday, July 18, the District-wide Class of 2020 Virtual Graduation will be streamed on the SCS website, scsk12.org, as well as the SCS Facebook and Twitter pages. It will also be broadcast on C19TV for local Comcast subscribers. Stan Bell will be hosting the ceremony, with remarks from Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray, SCS Board members, and celebrity guests. During the live broadcast, families will be directed to each school's individual virtual graduation ceremony.

Although SCS hoped conditions would have improved enough to allow in-person ceremonies in July as planned, this is the safest way to celebrate the 2020 graduates given the steady rise in COVID-19 cases in Shelby County. The District plans to make this a very special evening with broadcast options that will allow family and friends from around the country to tune in and be a part of this special occasion. This is a historic class of graduates, and SCS couldn't be more proud of their strength and resilience during this unprecedented time.