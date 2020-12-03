Shelby County Schools closing Friday & extending Spring Break due to coronavirus concerns

Schools will close Friday, March 13, 2020 and reopen Monday, March 30, 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County Schools is extending Spring Break in what it says is a preventative step to ensure student and staff safety amid coronavirus concerns.

According to a news release sent Thursday morning, schools will close Friday, March 13, 2020 and reopen Monday, March 30th. Spring Break was already scheduled for March 16-20, so the move essentially extends Spring Break about a week.

(SCS NEWS RELEASE) - -As a bold and preemptive step to ensure the safety of students and staff, Shelby County Schools (SCS) is announcing today that the District will cancel all classes beginning Friday, March 13 and extending the week after Spring Break. Schools will reopen Monday, March 30.

“Due to national developments and rapidly changing conditions regarding the spread of COVID-19, we feel this is the best course of action,” said SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray. “Closing schools is never a decision that we take lightly. Considering these unique circumstances, we must lead through the moment.”

By taking time during the week of Spring Break (March 16-20), as well as the week afterward (March 23-27), the District will be able to conduct a full assessment of risks for students and staff who will be traveling during Spring Break and perform deep cleaning in all District buildings.

“While there are presently no confirmed cases in Shelby County Schools, the cases in surrounding areas make it imperative that the District continues its proactive measures,” said SCS Board Chair Miska Clay-Bibbs.

Schools will be closed a total of 11 days, including five scheduled days for Spring Break March 16-20. To avoid the loss of required instructional days for the remainder of the year, the District will be utilizing six days reserved for inclement weather.

“I am in full support of this preemptive approach as school leaders continue to monitor the situation with the best interests of our entire school community in mind,” said District 1 School Board Member Michelle McKissack.

Superintendent Ray said the Central Office and administrative buildings will remain open during scheduled business hours, and all salaried and hourly school employees will be paid during the extended break.