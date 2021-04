The new building merges students from three schools in an under-served area of south Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools officially cut the ribbon Wednesday to open the new Alcy Elementary School.

With three-stories, state of the art technology and security, and outdoor amenities, school leaders said the building brings new life to the nearby community.

SCS broke ground on this building in May 2019 and opened it at the start of this school year.