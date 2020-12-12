Shelby County Schools delays return to buildings

SCS officials announced Friday that in-person instruction inside building will take place in February due to a COVID-19 surge.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Thousands of students who want to return to the classroom will have to wait a bit longer.

The largest school district in Tennessee has delayed it’s return to in-person learning next semester.

School officials said it’s happening amidst the current COVID-19 surge.

Officials have reiterated again and again how they are being flexible through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately in the last few weeks, we have seen an upward trend of coronavirus cases in Shelby County,” said Ray. “Due to this increase in cases the board and I agree that we will need to delay our gradual re-opening of schools.”

Previously Shelby County Schools was set to return to in-person instruction on January 4th.

Now SCS said pre-k through fifth grade will return February 8th while older students can go back starting February 22nd.

SCS UPDATE: Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Board and I agree that we need to delay our gradual reopening and return no earlier than the second semester, February 8. https://t.co/u3S1h4vW6a — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) December 11, 2020

“We recognize the pandemic presents a growing set of challenges for all of our principals, teachers support staff, families and students,” Dr. Ray said.

According to health department data, the seven-day average is above 450 new cases a day over the past two weeks. The current total number of covid-19 cases is at more than 53,000.

The district said the previous reopening date was contingent on the current status of the coronavirus in the community.

According to a recent SCS survey, about 17% of teachers will return to in-person instruction while 32% of students will return to the classroom.