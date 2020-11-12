Shelby County Schools delays return to in-person until February

Schools will reopen no earlier than the second semester, February 8 (Pre-K-5) and February 22 (6-12).

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools (SCS) is delaying the return to in-person learning due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases in Shelby County. The District had planned to reopen schools on January 4; however, the phased reopening will be delayed. Schools will reopen no earlier than the second semester, February 8 (Pre-K-5) and February 22 (6-12).

As we have seen throughout the pandemic, these are uncertain times and we must be flexible around our reopening proposal. High-quality instruction, resources, and meal services will continue to be available to support students and families while schools remain all virtual.

“We recognize the pandemic presents a growing set of challenges for all our principals, teachers, support staff, families and students,” said Dr. Joris M. Ray. “During times like this, our FAITH can be tested, and it can be hard to imagine brighter days. But, I know we can get through this as we work TOGETHER on behalf of our children.”

According to health department data, the seven-day average has exceeded 450 new cases per day over the past two weeks. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County stands at more than 53,000.

The proposed reopening on January 4 was contingent upon the current status of the coronavirus in our community. Unfortunately, the holiday season is showing an upward trend in cases in Memphis/Shelby County. After much consideration, the School Board and Superintendent agree that a delay to the proposed gradual reopening of schools is best for the District at this time.

﻿“We know that our families were looking forward to our schools reopening and we understand the importance of returning to the classroom,” said School Board Chair Miska Clay Bibbs. “We hope our community recognizes that this decision has been made in the best interest of health and safety for our students and employees.”

The District will host a virtual town hall to provide more information for families prior to the reopening. Schools will also be hosting individual virtual open houses to share their reopening plans with families.

