You have more time to decide whether your student will continue online learning or go back to the classroom

Along with extending the date, SCS has provided some answers to some frequently asked questions about returning to in-person learning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Wednesday, Shelby County Schools announced that the deadline for student's learning option for next semester has been extended to Friday, November 6th. With the expansion, SCS wants to share some information about the reopening plan that might be helpful in deciding.

Fast Facts about Safety

SCS will adhere to local health guidance on face masks at the time of re-opening. Families should anticipate the requirement to wear a mask covering during some or all of the school day, depending on active guidance published at the time school starts.

Classroom schedules will include designated times for handwashing, all classrooms will be provided with cleaning supplies, and hand sanitizer stations will be located in high traffic areas of the school. All classrooms and buildings will undergo a systematic and thorough cleaning nightly.

All students, staff and visitors must undergo a temperature check upon entering the campus each day. Each District office location and school will provide instructions about the location’s procedure for conducting temperature checks.

Students riding the bus will be required to wear a mask and undergo temperature checks at the school each day. Buses will be cleaned and disinfected between routes and at the end of each day.

The District will follow all current CDC and health department guidance on what to do when students or staff exhibit symptoms and when a case is suspected/confirmed.



Here is a video that highlights the District's cleaning processes.





Top 5 Questions about Learning Options

Will bell times be the same when schools reopen for in-person learning?

In order to accommodate transportation and other in-school student services, all schools will return to their normal bell schedule as a part of our gradual re-entry proposal when schools reopen.

Will the District return to in-person learning if COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in January?

We can assure the community that SCS is keeping a watchful eye on the data and regularly seeking guidance from infectious disease experts. At this time, our gradual reopening plans are only a PROPOSAL as we remain flexible in safely returning to school.

Why is it necessary to make a decision now on the learning options when classes don’t return in-person until January?

We are honoring our commitment to provide options for our families. As the largest school district in the State with more than 100,000 students, it is essential for all families to confirm their preferred learning option in advance as we adequately plan for staffing, student services and various daily operations at all schools.

Will students keep their same teachers? If so, will in-person instruction incorporate virtual learning?

Yes. If a student returns to in-person learning, he/she will continue to have the same classroom teacher(s). However, we are extending flexibility and options to our teachers to deliver instruction in person or virtually. If a student’s assigned teacher is instructing the class virtually, there will be a teacher, teacher assistant, substitute or staff member monitoring and supporting in the classroom daily. All classrooms should expect a portion of the in-person learning day to be conducted via Microsoft Teams using District-provided student devices with headphones. Although in-person instruction will be on a virtual platform, the in-person option allows for safe social interaction and engagement.

Who has the option to return to in-person learning?

We have presented a gradual reopening proposal which would phase in all students over a several-week period. Under the current proposal, grades Pre-K - 5 and students with disabilities or in self-contained classrooms in these grade bands would return first in early January. Grades 6-12 would return in mid-January.





For more information on learning options, click here.