Shelby County Schools brings in former MPD Director Toney Armstrong to review safety & security

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools has a new plan to review safety and security protocols within the district.

SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray announced Thursday afternoon a plan to work with former Memphis Police Director Toney Armstrong on the comprehensive review. Armstrong is currently the Director of Security for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“I want to ensure that every student, employee, and visitor to our schools and buildings is safe,” said Dr. Ray. “Our safety and security team has done a tremendous job, getting and keeping us on track. In the current climate, we cannot be too careful, and I am very pleased to collaborate with Mr. Armstrong, who will bring fresh eyes and ideas to our District.”

Ray said Armstrong will review the existing systems and protocols, then develop and implement necessary training for staff.

“Schools across the District are working hard to serve as safe havens,” said Board Chair Michelle R. McKissack. “The Superintendent and his administration are working painstakingly to ensure that no stone is left unturned, and I believe collaborating with Director Armstrong will help strengthen our safety and security measures.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve in Memphis and Shelby County, and I look forward to a successful partnership designed to help our community feel more secure when our children are at school,” said Director Armstrong.

This all comes after a shooting at Cumming K-8 Optional school last week.

