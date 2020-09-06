Shelby County Class of 2020, your time is finally here

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools (SCS) did not want the graduating class of 2020 to miss out on everything that comes with the achievement of graduating high school.

More love is coming for the Class of 2020 as our schedule of Drive-Thru Salutes begins next week. Every high school is hosting a drive-thru celebration over the next two weeks to allow students and families to safely visit campus and take part in graduation festivities, including car decorations, grad-themed photos and more. Schools have been communicating schedules and safety guidelines directly with seniors and families. You can find a complete schedule of Drive-Thru Salutes on our Class of 2020 website.