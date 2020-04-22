Shelby County Schools launches two new support lines to help parents and students through pandemic

One is staffed weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the other is 24/7 and offers prerecorded messages.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For parents and students that feel anxious or overwhelmed, the Shelby County Schools district wants them to know that help is one call away.

The district launched two new emotional support lines Friday to guide parents and students now that schools will stay closed for the remainder of the school year.

"It's an opportunity for parents of students, anyone in the community, who have some concerns or questions related to those kind of things that impact the well-being of children," Dr. Angela Hargrave said.

Hargrave is the executive director of the district's S.E.E.D program, which "cultivates positive climates to ensure that school environments are conducive for instruction."

People can call the 24/7 line at 901-416-2266, which provides pre-recorded support messages. An automated system lets the caller pick a specific issue like anger management before listening.

The second line operates weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 901-416-8484. It will direct callers to a staff member with the district's mental health center. Topics of support included and are not limited to: mental health support, community resources, anxiety, depression, ADHD, and how to help families.

During the first day the lines were running, Hargrave said it fielded around 25 calls from concerned parents. She said many calls have been parents asking for help on how to talk to their kids about what's happening.

"[It's] just been concerns around what else can I do to reassure my child that everything is okay. And just as a parent, what should I be saying, how should I talk to my child about this?" she said.

Hargrave stresses to parents that they don't have to have all the answers right now and it's okay to ask for help. She said they can call without fear or judgement.

"If you just want to call and ask a question, even if you think I should know this or they're going to think bad of me – no, they're not," she said.