12 SCS schools show higher than allowed levels of lead in drinking water

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools said Tuesday 12 schools in the district have water sources that exceed acceptable levels of lead.
SCS said the latest round of testing was conducted during the 2021 winter break. They also said all drinking water sources have remained offline during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Which schools had high levels?
The following schools were found to have one or more water sources with lead levels that equal or exceed twenty parts per billion (20 ppb). That means SCS must perform immediate corrective action and report to state and local agencies, as well as make sure parents and guardians of students are aware.
- White Station High School
- White Station Middle School
- Keystone Elementary School
- Northaven Elementary
- Woodstock Middle School
- Hamilton Middle School
- Sheffield Elementary School
- Southwest Career and Technical School
- Hanley Pre-K
- Raleigh-Bartlett Meadows Elementary School
- Fairview/Middle College/Maxine Smith STEAM
- Raineswood Residential Training Center
The last testing was done in 2019, when 35 schools made the list. You can see the full list of results for this latest round of testing HERE.
What's being done to fix the issue?
SCS officials said COVID-19 relief funding is being used to implement a plan that includes replacing all drinking water sources and installing bottle filling stations. They hope to have that done by January 31.
You can see the remediation plan SCS presented last spring HERE. SCS said plans are in progress, but they had to reprioritize phases ‘due to the impact of COVID-19 and supply chain shipment delays.’