12 SCS schools show higher than allowed levels of lead in drinking water

SCS said the latest round of testing was conducted during the 2021 winter break. Remediation is being done to correct the issues.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools said Tuesday 12 schools in the district have water sources that exceed acceptable levels of lead.

SCS said the latest round of testing was conducted during the 2021 winter break. They also said all drinking water sources have remained offline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Which schools had high levels?

The following schools were found to have one or more water sources with lead levels that equal or exceed twenty parts per billion (20 ppb). That means SCS must perform immediate corrective action and report to state and local agencies, as well as make sure parents and guardians of students are aware.

White Station High School

White Station Middle School

Keystone Elementary School

Northaven Elementary

Woodstock Middle School

Hamilton Middle School

Sheffield Elementary School

Southwest Career and Technical School

Hanley Pre-K

Raleigh-Bartlett Meadows Elementary School

Fairview/Middle College/Maxine Smith STEAM

Raineswood Residential Training Center

The last testing was done in 2019, when 35 schools made the list. You can see the full list of results for this latest round of testing HERE.

What's being done to fix the issue?

SCS officials said COVID-19 relief funding is being used to implement a plan that includes replacing all drinking water sources and installing bottle filling stations. They hope to have that done by January 31.