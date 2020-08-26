SCS will make sure that students still get the nutrients they need to do well

Shelby County Schools operations and nutrition team will begin providing meal packs to SCS students.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County School students may not be in a physical classroom when class starts on Monday, but they’ll still be able to eat.

Starting next week, the SCS operations and nutrition team will begin providing five-day meal packs.

All parents have to do is drive up to the school and fill out a form to get the meals. Best part is you don’t even have to leave your car!

“Without nutrition, we can't expect students to do their best from an education standpoint. that's part of their preparation to be well fed and not have any starvation pangs or anything like that that would take their attention away from learning and classroom instruction,” says Genard Phillips, Chief of Business Operations with SCS.

The meal packs will be available at Shelby County Schools every Thursday from 8am-noon and 1pm-5pm.