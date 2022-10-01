x
Education

Shelby County Schools outlines plan to make sure students have a teacher in the classroom

According to the classroom coverage plan, trained counselors and specialized assistants are on hand to support classrooms.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Right now, schools across the district are facing an uphill battle as they try to keep teachers and students in the classroom. 

One teacher told ABC24 on Monday that 14 teachers at Sherwood Middle School alone currently have COVID-19.

Parents are growing concerned as they've noticed their kid's classrooms are being combined with other classes because of the lack of teachers and substitute teachers. This is forcing already overburdened teachers and administrators to cover classrooms.

In a statement, Shelby County Schools admits it is aware of the problem but says it's only temporary. 

According to the classroom coverage plan, trained counselors and specialized assistants are on hand to support classrooms that have been moved to a school library or auditorium.

