SCS board "overwhelmingly supports" name change to Memphis-Shelby County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a committee meeting on Tuesday, Shelby County Schools announced its plan to rename the district.

According to a tweet, the district's 'reimagine' plan proposes a new district name, school buildings, and higher teacher pay.

The district said it engaged students, educators, and other stakeholders about a rebrand in 2019. The proposal was introduced in a State of the District meeting last April.

"Progress is impossible without change," SCS superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray tweeted. "Reimagining 901 incorporates a name change that reflects our geographic location and the families we serve. This afternoon, our Board overwhelmingly shared support for our official recommendation to rebrand as Memphis-Shelby County Schools."

The Shelby County Board of Education (formerly comprised of two smaller districts, Memphis City Schools and Shelby County Schools) is the county's local education agency, serving over 110,500 students in more than 214 schools.

According to a presentation, at or around the time of the merger between Memphis and Shelby school districts, the Shelby County Board of Education was legally named "Shelby County Board of Education" yet continued to use the name "Shelby County Schools" as its DBA (doing business as).

The district said changing the DBA from Shelby County Schools to Memphis-Shelby County Schools will better align with its geographic location and the students they serve.