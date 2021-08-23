Shelby County Schools reports more than 275 students & staff tested positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools said during the second week of school, more than 275 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
SCS said specific details are not being released, “in order to maintain the privacy and confidentiality of individuals impacted at our schools.” But it said they are looking into options of a district-level dashboard for COVID-19 data.
SCS said the numbers released Monday reflect the second week of the 2021-22 school year across all SCS schools and buildings.
- Total Number of SCS District Managed Students testing positive: 255
- Total Number of SCS District Managed Teachers/Staff testing positive: 25