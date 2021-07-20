Shelby County Schools will require masks when school begins for the 2021-2022 school year

"As Shelby County Schools prioritizes health and safety with our full return to in-person instruction, the District is updating its safety protocols. After reviewing the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics, Superintendent Ray will share updated COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-22 school year at tonight's Board Work Session. The District is maintaining several health protocols while enhancing safety measures. Like school districts across the nation, SCS is following science and data to guide decisions about providing COVID-19 protection for students, teachers and staff. The District is mindful of the rising cases and the spread of the Delta variant. Therefore, masks should be worn indoors (schools) and on buses by all employees and students, regardless of vaccination status, until further notice."