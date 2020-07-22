Shelby County Schools says teachers can choose to work in buildings or virtually

According to information from Shelby County Schools, teachers will be given a choice of whether to teach in person in school buildings or telework.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County Schools says in the fall, teachers can choose whether to work in person or virtually teach students.

SCS says administration, substitutes, and central office staff will be working in person.

Teachers who choose to telework will have to meet specific criteria for the “District’s Virtual Instruction Telework Agreement.” They may be asked to teach in the buildings if they fail to meet the criteria. SCS says principals will be releasing information about the agreement soon to teachers.