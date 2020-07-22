Shelby County Schools says teachers can choose to work in buildings or virtually

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County Schools says in the fall, teachers can choose whether to work in person or virtually teach students.
SCS says administration, substitutes, and central office staff will be working in person.
Teachers who choose to telework will have to meet specific criteria for the “District’s Virtual Instruction Telework Agreement.” They may be asked to teach in the buildings if they fail to meet the criteria. SCS says principals will be releasing information about the agreement soon to teachers.
SCS says in most cases, teachers will not be required to teach both in person and virtual students at the same time. They hope to balance the classes as parents choose in-person or virtual learning for their students.
You can read more in the SCS Fact Sheet found HERE. Numbers 27 & 28 discuss the teacher’s options for work.
