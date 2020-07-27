All Shelby County Schools to start classes virtually for fall semester

SCS says more than 80% of parents chose virtual learning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a special video message, Shelby County Schools (SCS) Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray announced on Monday that all schools will open virtually on August 31 and will remain so until further notice.This decision aligns with the overwhelming feedback of SCS families. More than 80 percent of families who selected a fall learning option requested virtual learning.

Like so many school districts across the country who find themselves in the impossible situation of responding to an uncertain and rapidly evolving health crisis, SCS will continue to rely on science to make decisions about the safe opening of schools. Safety signage, spacing desks, ore hand sanitizer and masks simply cannot make a school safe in a community that is experiencing a daily triple-digit increase of virus cases.

As of today, the number of COVID-19 cases are climbing at an alarming rate in Shelby County – now at more than 18,000, more than a thousand of which have been added in the last three days. Science is clear about how the virus spreads, but ambiguity abounds regarding the role children play in passing it to others. One study from South Korea showed that children between the ages of 10 and 19 can spread the virus at least as well as adults can. And state-wide data released last week showed that of more than 7,500 school-aged children diagnosed with COVID-19 in Tennessee, about 1,500 of them are in Shelby County.

“Returning to school in-person while coronavirus cases increase in our community puts the safety of our students and staff at greater risk – a risk the District is not willing to take,” said Miska Clay Bibbs, School Board Chair. “We are committed to providing students with resources, technology, and supports they need to be successful in a virtual learning environment.”

“We take our responsibility to provide a high-quality and meaningful learning experience for every student, very seriously and I can assure you that we will deliver on this promise, at school or at home,” said SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray. “My commitment to you is that we will open our buildings as soon as it is safe to do so and that no matter what, on the first day of school, teachers will be ready to teach your child online and for the entire school day.”

"The Shelby County Health Department served in an advisory role with Shelby County Schools as they formulated plans to reopen schools at the end of August," said Dr. Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director. "Our shared goal is to provide the safest learning environment possible for children in the midst of a pandemic. It is the role of the Health Department to provide technical support to each of Shelby County’s school systems to assist them in making decisions in the best interest of their students, teachers and staff. The decision to open this school year virtually was made by Shelby County Schools Administration and the Shelby County Board of Education. Other school districts may make other decisions based on the needs of their students, teachers, staff, and the families they serve."

All teachers will have the option to teach remotely or in classrooms. Principals and District supervisors will provide further guidance to teachers and staff about plans, procedures and expectations for beginning the year virtually in each school and department in the coming days.

Students will have live interaction with their teachers and peers every day and closely follow the routine of a regular school day. Every student will be provided with a digital device and have the opportunity for an internet hotspot based on need. Distribution of devices will begin early August and families will be receiving information about their school’s scheduled device pick-up dates this week.

In addition, the District is offering technical support as our students and parents navigate through the educational software, including online Microsoft Teams training sessions scheduled July 31 and August 7. The virtual sessions are offered in the morning, afternoon and evening.

The District is identifying local providers, like the YMCA, who offer reduced or no-cost childcare options for essential working families. Please find more information about identified childcare resources here.