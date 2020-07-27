"’m just saying how safe are we being if we’re closing schools, Parents who chose in-school learning now are switching gears but you’re not closing anything else."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The decision to turn Shelby County Schools fully virtual, happened just days after the deadline for parents to choose between in-school or virtual learning.

Local 24 News Reporter, Brittani Moncrease, spoke with a parent on Nextdoor who shared her view of the revised plan. A couple weeks ago, I introduced you to our neighbor, Jessica Chism, from Nextdoor. She is a Shelby County School parent who chose in-school learning for her children. Now, that plan is out the window. For some families, last semester's virtual learning was challenging.

“Oh it was horrible. It’s definitely going to be horrible because I couldn’t tell what my children were supposed to be doing and I know they couldn’t,” said Jessica Chism, an SCS parent.

You might remember Shelby Chism from last week. She reached out to us on Nextdoor to talk about why she chose in-school learning. That has now change since the school district decided to go fully virtual.

SCS will start school on August 31 fully-virtual until further notice. We remain determined to return in-person when science tells us that our community has successfully flattened the curve and the risk is reduced. #ReturnStronger https://t.co/nFrRwWe8Um — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) July 27, 2020

“I’m sure they’re probably going to well they may supply everyone with what they need to succeed, but I only have one computer. If they all three have to use this one computer, we’re going to have some long days,” said Chism.

@SCSK12Unified will start school August 31 and classes will be fully-virtual. — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) July 27, 2020

She has three children, and they are all going to different grades.

“That was the hardest part because I know with my first grader and my pre-k, they were in meetings at the same time,” said Chism.

Plus, her job has become more demanding.

“It was like they couldn’t really interact with the classroom because they have to be quiet. I have to take calls because I’m at work,” said Chism. “I’ve been working 12-hour shifts. On the weekend, I works Saturdays. I only have one off day.”

Her main concern is for the students.

“I’m not saying it’s a bad thing. I’m really not. I’m just saying how safe are we being if we’re closing schools, but you’re not closing anything else,” said Chism. “I feel like the children are going to suffer education-wise. My kids are smart, but even with them coming home from school and I enhance them, we both get frustrated.”

Luckily for Chism, she has extra support.

“I do have a village of my own, so if I don’t get it, there’s someone else. They have cousins. They have family who have been through the grades that they’ve been through and don’t mind helping,” said Chism.