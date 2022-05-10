6 Shelby County area schools receive STEM/STEAM designations for 2022

The Tennessee Department of Education announced 27 new schools statewide received the designation, which focuses study on science, technology, engineering and math.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education and the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network (TSIN) announced 27 schools have received the Tennessee STEM/STEAM School Designation for 2022, including six schools in Shelby County.

Barret's Chapel School, Bolton High School, Memphis School of Excellence Mendenhall and Parkway Village Elementary School all received STEM designations, while Arlington High School and Arlington Middle School received STEAM designations, which emphasizes the arts in their STEM program.

“The STEAM Designation solidifies that we are doing what is best for student learning. It reinforces the programs, lessons and learning at Arlington High are aligned with what is best for students,” said Shawna Segerson, STEAM Lead Teacher at Arlington High School, Arlington Community Schools. “The Designation showcases that every classroom in our building is providing the opportunity for the Thinking Process to be used and encourages our students to become thinkers."

Starting this school year, schools could either apply for a STEM or STEAM Designation through the designation rubric.

“With strong momentum for STEM and STEAM education being seen across the state with the number of designated schools continuing to grow, we are thrilled to continue highlighting the state’s emphasis on ensuring students are prepared for future success in their educational pathways and also in their careers,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.