Shelby County Students 'Read for the Record' to promote literacy

Shelby County Schools students joined millions of other children and adults around the world to read the same book on the same day.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County Schools students joined millions of other children and adults around the world to read the same book on the same day. It’s part of an effort to raise awareness about the importance of early literacy.

This year's chosen book was Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon. It’s an illustrated picture book about a girl named Amy looking for self-identity and affirmation. She uses the celebration of cultural and family history to make her own "perfect dragon."

"Literacy is on the mind of everyone here at Shelby County Schools, because it is just really important for us to highlight the importance of strengthening literacy skills especially in the k through second grade,” said Marqui G. Fifer, Principal of Robert R. Church Elementary.

"It is wonderful to see that what we see on paper and all of the facts and figures that we look at, when it is implemented in the classroom, and it comes to life to see students reading. That's what it is all about,” said Michelle R. McKissack, SCS Board Chairman.

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray also participate in today's reading to the kiddos.