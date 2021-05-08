Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray talks about heading back-to-school

We went one-on-one with SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray on heading back-to-school in the Mid-South.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The school bells will be ringing as Shelby County School students head back to the classroom Monday, August 9th. And a lot has changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's safe to say that parents, students, and teachers will notice quite the change when the new school year officially starts. That's why it's important that kids get back on track this school year.

SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray joined us for a one-on-one in-studio interview to talk more about what his school district is doing for this upcoming school year.

Important points:

SCS will keep students first by keeping them safe as it continues a social distancing policy.

All students, all teachers, and anyone entering a school is required to wear a mask.

When school starts August 9th 100% of students will be in-person. There is no remote learning option.

The school bus has always been an extension of the classroom. What SCS is doing inside the classroom, they are doing on the bus. This includes social distancing as much as possible, encouraging students to wash their hands before they get on the bus, mask wearing, and keeping their hands to themselves while riding the bus.

SCS is combating learning loss with what it calls "learning opportunities." In Grades K through second, class sizes have reduced from 25-1 to 13-1. SCS is also offering before, during and after school tutoring.