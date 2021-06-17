SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray wants the community to step up when it comes to literacy

Thursday, Dr. Ray went over his Reimagine 901 plan for Shelby County Schools with the Frayser Exchange Club.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Literacy: that's what keeps Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray up at night.

The superintendent discussed his plans for transforming schools - but the topic he kept coming back to is the low literacy rates among students in the district.

Dr. Ray has a suggestion for keeping literacy active in kids' lives outside of the classroom.

“In our Sunday schools, in our Bible studies, in our children's church, in every facet of this community, in the community centers, I see my good friend, Lisa Moore there, everywhere, we need to all have the same strategy, give our students the opportunity, to expose them to reading and literacy,” he said.

Ray went on to say that he and the teachers are doing the work in the trenches. Now it's up to the communities where students live to help with the tough work of improving our students' education.