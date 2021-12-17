Shelby County Schools Superintendent named among the nation's "2021 Superintendents to Watch"

Dr. Joris Ray has been named among the 19 superintendents across the United States being recognized.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray has been one of the 2021 Superintendents to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA). This award recognizes school district leaders with less than five years of experience as a superintendent who demonstrate dynamic and fast-paced leadership.

“Congratulations to my fellow superintendents who have been recognized by NSPRA,” said Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray. “Life as we know it changed around us amid the coronavirus pandemic, bringing forward the urgency to communicate and tell our story of innovation. Leading a school district is an exceptional task that bears great responsibility and I’m honored to lead the very district where I was once a student.”

Congratulations @SCSSuptRay for being named one of the "2021 Superintendents to Watch" by @NSPRA. This distinction is given to dynamic and fast-paced leaders with strong communication.



Dr. Ray's passion for education shines through and we commend his servant leadership! https://t.co/gHaPpMU8iq pic.twitter.com/PTeZA3RTQZ — Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) December 16, 2021

Dr. Ray became SCS Superintendent in 2019 and is a product of the District. He leads the 23rd largest public school district in the U.S. with more than 110,000 students, 214 schools, and 13,000+ employees. His strong leadership as Superintendent was noticed especially during the last few years that have significantly impacted the nation.

NSPRA is a national organization focused on school districts building trust and fostering positive relationships in support of their school communities. They select superintendents based on the following (including but not limited to):

Served as superintendent for fewer than five years

Implemented a communication program that includes the use of new technology

Integrated communication goals and strategies into the district’s strategic plan

Active, visible involvement in the district's communication efforts including social media, face-to-face engagement activities, media responsiveness, and communication to staff