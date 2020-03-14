Shelby County Schools suspends planned meal distribution after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SCS leaders are asking community partners to help provide food for students in need.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE 3/20/2020 - Shelby County Schools is suspending plans to distribute meals for students after an employee in the nutrition department tested positive for COVID-19.

------------------------------------------

3/13/2020 - FROM SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS:

Shelby County Schools is committed to addressing food insecurity and ensuring that all students continue to receive meals while the District is closed.

The District has developed a food distribution strategy that minimizes risk for students and families who may pick up meals. Meals will be provided at 20 sites across the county March 23-27 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day.

Meals will be served to children under the age of 18, and the child must be present to receive a meal. A number of community-based organizations are also making meals available while schools are closed.