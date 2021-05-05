Shelby County Schools to hire 250 newly created "Specialized Education Assistants"

Recruitment events will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. every Thursday through June 17th at the SCS Board of Education.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools is hiring. SCS leaders said 250 new roles have been created to help teachers in the classrooms.

The 250 Specialized Education Assistants are “designed to provide an additional layer of support for teachers and students, along with eliminating any gaps of learning loss caused by COVID-19,” according to SCS.

SCS said the jobs were created with federal funds provided for responding to the pandemic. The positions are expected to last through the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Recruitment events will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. every Thursday through June 17th at the SCS Board of Education “Teacher Toolbox” – located at 160 South Hollywood Street.