Shelby County Schools moves forward with plan to provide devices & tech access to every student in district

The District has selected vendors who have existing state contracts in order to move the plan forward at a faster pace.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools released an update that they are moving forward with digital device plan that would provide a device to every student within Shelby County Schools.

The Digital Access Advisory Committee, consisting of internal and external stakeholders, presented a second update regarding their plan to the School Board during Monday’s Academic Performance Committee meeting.

“As part of our commitment to equity for all students, providing and supporting access to technology is vital to the learning process,” said Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray. “I’m thankful to our School Board and our Digital Advisory Committee for their valuable input as we worked to prepare a sustainable, cost-effective plan.”

“As a District and School Board, our focus remains on serving the children and families of our community,” said Miska Clay Bibbs, SCS Board Chairperson. “Developing a robust plan that provides digital access for all students will help us continue to move the academic needle forward – making certain all students are prepared for learning whether they are within or outside school walls.”

The plan addresses five key areas of focus identified by the District: expanded learning opportunities, equity through access, bridging the digital divide, sustaining our investment, and ensuring digital safety & privacy.