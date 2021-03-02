What's happening at Shelby County Schools?

Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin had a chance to sit down with Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray to talk about some good things happening at SCS.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's a lot of talk about students returning to the classroom, including pressure by Governor Bill Lee for Shelby County Schools to return to in-person learning. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin had a chance to sit down with Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray recently. And while he said his team will make the best decision for students to return to the classroom, he doesn't want you to miss the local good news that's happening at SCS.

Shelby County Schools is the largest school district in Tennessee. So, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, all eyes were on SCS. Superintendent Dr Joris Ray said he jumped into action, making sure every SCS student had access to a digital device. But…

"We didn't do this in response to COVID-19. I know many people think that, but we talked about being a one-on-one school district since February 2019," said Dr. Ray. "We did 3 years' worth of work in eight (8) weeks, so I have dedicated teachers, principals and many of our parents -- all received quality professional development."

Ray said once his administration tackled the digital divide, they began working on the mental aspect of learning, Social Emotional Learning.

"Childhood trauma is real," said Superintendent Ray. "Students are afraid. They see people walking around with masks on. They've had family members to pass away from COVID-19."

So, he said his staff dealt with those issues. Once Social Emotional Learning tools were put into place, Ray said it was then time to plant a SEED - Student Equity Enrollment and Development. And here's why he said SEED is important to a child's learning.

"It's trying to provide equity and access to every zip code," said Superintendent Ray. "We noticed that we didn't have as many Black and Brown children in our CLUE classes. And CLUE is Creative Learning Unique Environments. Some of the classes of rigor. And so, what we did was screen everybody, universal screening, to ensure that we find these students for these classes."

As a result, Ray said six hundred (600) new students were able to participate in CLUE. And Ray said that equality and equity goes hand-in-hand with his African American Male Empowerment Initiative.

"Here in Shelby County Schools, we want to treat everybody with respect no matter your circumstances," said Superintendent Ray.

And making sure every student matters is local good news.

Dr. Ray has this message for parents who may be struggling with virtual learning.

"We're here to support. Great teachers are on the ground teaching. You have principals. Just pick up the phone and call your school. Call the district office," said Superintendent Ray.