Shelby County offering free ACT prep courses for students in March

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County students can take part in free ACT prep courses coming up this month.

The Shelby County Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services and the Shelby County Youth & Family Resource Center are offering the sessions for students on some Saturdays in March. Early registration is encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcomed.

The prep courses run 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on March 5th, March 12th, and March 26th at the Youth and Family Resource Center at 3157 Powers Road.

The first session covers English and ACT strategies. The second will cover math, and students should bring a calculator. The third will cover science and reading for the ACT.

“ACT test prep classes can cost hundreds of dollars, money many parents in our county don’t have. We want to do everything we can to encourage our students’ academic success and support their families,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris in a news release.

It’s not required to attend all three sessions. Register for the free courses HERE.