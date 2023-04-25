Shelby County students participate in 'Do the Write Thing' to address violence

“This is our city. We should treat it with respect and better," said Nikima Robertson, Do the Write Thing past winner.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In 2005, the State of Kuwait gave an endowment to the U.S. to create a youth program addressing violence. In response, the U.S. started an essay contest called 'Do the Write Thing.'

Seventeen years later, some of the country’s most violent-riddled areas still take part including Memphis. A past Memphis winner of the contest represented Shelby County on a national level.

To solve a problem, you have to talk with those impacted. In Memphis, violence is no stranger to most, but some of our most vulnerable are our youth.

“I could go to a gas station near my house and be afraid that I get caught in the crossfire of two rival gang members’ misunderstanding,” said Nikima Robertson, a high school freshman.

What is a normal thought should actually be abnormal.

“I want to have a comfortable life,” said Robertson.

However, violence around the city has made it difficult. Data shows that roughly 47 children have been a victim of gun violence just within the past four months in Memphis.

“It’s just honestly really sad,” said Robertson. “This is our city. We should treat it with respect and better. We shouldn’t hurt our own people.”

It is a belief Robertson shares with hundreds of other Shelby County students.

Last year, she participated in 'Do the Write Thing,' an essay contest where middle schoolers share how violence has impacted them and propose solutions.

“Writing is a form of therapy,” said Harold Collins, Shelby County Chief Administrative Officer.

He helps run the program.

“I believe that out of the baby’s eyes is the truth. When you read those truths, then there’s nothing for you but to continue to figure out ways to solve it,” said Collins.

Violent acts can last a moment, but the trauma can be endless.

“The violence sort of stems their growth and their opportunities that limits our communities as a whole,” said Collins.

Do the Write Thing aims to counter that.

Robertson won last year’s contest, going on to represent the county as an ambassador in Washington, DC.

“Just because you’re my age and you’re young, doesn’t mean you cannot make changes in this world. You can really do things out there,” said Robertson.

That change is not only what Robertson is hoping. She is challenging others.

“I think they should quit lowering the age to carry arms and actually do something about it,” said Robertson. “They could take a life, but they can’t go in the club. It’s sad honestly ... They are putting out all these laws for other things, but they should prioritize this because we don’t want our people dying ... Thoughts and prayers don’t bring it back.”

Robertson said she would also like to see more resources and course that help kids navigate social and emotional challenges. She said violence is a community problem needing a community approach.