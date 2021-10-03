Should Hollywood have more Black animation lead characters?

A Mid-South student is on a mission to have animation companies feature more Black lead characters.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — How many of you remember the movie, "Soul"? Did you see it? It was a Pixar animated film, and it was the first time they featured a Black male lead character. Well now, a Mid-South student wants to make sure other companies follow that example. She spoke with Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin.

Ever heard of Penny Proud, Susie Carmichael? Certainly, Joe Gardner? They're Black animated characters.

"I'm a lifelong lover of animation, but I often grew up, you know, watching shows where there weren't many characters that looked like me," said American University Student Alexis Nicole Neely.

If they were...

"They were often the sidekick, the best friend. Very rarely where they the protagonist that all the action in the show centered around," said Neely.

And now Alexis Nicole Neely of Mississippi, a graduate of Ole Miss and an American University Student, is on a mission to change that. And it's beginning with her thesis.

"It was really important to me to choose a project I could identify with," said Neely. "Representation matters. It's extremely important for young people of color, under-represented communities to see themselves in media."

So, she's creating an animated film. It's a story about a woman named Gale that's learning how powerful she is alone after experiencing heartbreak.

"It changes how you view yourself when you can see a character that looks like you - that you can really identify with and relate to," said Neely. "The Black experience is not monolithic, and I want to be a part of change and pushing past the limitations we've seen in media when it comes to representation."