Snowden School unveils new outdoor learning space

School leaders said the space will provide unique growth and learning opportunities for students.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Snowden School unveiled its new outdoor learning space for students Friday.

School and community leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools leaders said the new space will improve student growth, participation, and self-esteem. They said outdoor learning spaces can promote social-emotional growth. The spaces can also provide unique opportunities for children with special needs.

Teachers schedule their outdoor class so there are no conflicts with other classes.

