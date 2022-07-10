Snowden School unveils new outdoor learning space

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Snowden School unveiled its new outdoor learning space for students Friday.
School and community leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning.
Memphis-Shelby County Schools leaders said the new space will improve student growth, participation, and self-esteem. They said outdoor learning spaces can promote social-emotional growth. The spaces can also provide unique opportunities for children with special needs.
Teachers schedule their outdoor class so there are no conflicts with other classes.
