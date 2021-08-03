Some SCS students in grades 6-12 will be returning to the building this week

Students are expected to come prepared with their devices and PPE

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The remainder of Shelby County Schools students in grades 6-12, who chose in-person learning, will return to the building on Monday. SCS has designated Monday and Tuesday as asynchronous days for students to learn at their own pace as they adjust to the different setting.

Seventh grade SCS teacher and Memphis-Shelby County Education Association board member Brian Bigard said "it won't be the same business as usual" so students will need to come extra prepared.

"They have to come prepared," Bigard said. "They have to have their own materials, their own notebooks, own pencils. There is no sharing."

Students will also need to be mindful of social distancing, staying in their designated area, and masking up throughout the day. Drinking fountains will not be accessible, so students will need to pack water or drink bottled water provided by their school.

"Most of all with the PPE materials, please make sure if you have some masks, send them with about three masks, send them with a small hand sanitizer," Bigard said.

Some SCS students in grades 6-12 will be returning to in-person learning tomorrow.



Parents and students...here are some helpful reminders ⬇️ @LocalMemphis https://t.co/sd8bHy8djt — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) March 8, 2021

A school year during a pandemic has many challenges, especially for students getting ready for high school. Bigard said it is difficult knowing students will not have the full experience.

"Unfortunately, the students are not going to be able to expect the same fellowship, the same camaraderie, the same thing as middle schoolers," Bigard said. "That’s their time to find themselves."

Despite the challenges, Bigard and other SCS teachers will keep a high threshold because they know their students deserve to accomplish their goals.