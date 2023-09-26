Some Tennessee lawmakers consider rejecting $1.8 billion in federal funding for education

Memphis Democratic Senator Raumesh Akbari is one of a group appointed to take a closer look at the restrictions tied to accepting the federal money.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Tennessee lawmakers are making a push to reject more than $1.8 billion in federal funding for education in the state.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, both Republicans, are leading the charge. They are appointing a group of lawmakers to take a closer look at the restrictions tied to accepting federal funding.

One of the lawmakers assigned to that group is Memphis Democratic Senator Raumesh Akbari. She released a statement saying:

“Federal education funding for states is essential to ensure educational equity and opportunity for all American students. It serves as a vital pillar of our nation's commitment to providing a quality education regardless of a student's geographical location or socioeconomic background.

This funding helps level the playing field by providing financial support to states with fewer resources. This enables schools in economically disadvantaged areas to offer competitive educational programs, reducing disparities in education quality.

Federal funds are crucial in supporting students with special needs, English language learners, and those from low-income families. These resources help schools provide specialized services and interventions that might otherwise be unaffordable.

With a well-educated workforce being key to our economic competitiveness, federal funding also helps states, like Tennessee, invest in STEM education, vocational training, and other programs that prepare students for the demands of the modern workforce.

Federal education funding is a strategic investment in the future of our state and nation. The harsh consequences of rejecting this $1.8 billion in funding cannot be overstated.

Through this committee, I will advocate that Tennessee keep accepting these necessary funds. After all, our tax dollars should be used to support Tennessee students, not students in other states.”

Congressman Steve Cohen of Memphis also released a statement saying:

“This proposal is outrageous and infuriating but is in keeping with state Republican legislators’ efforts to see Tennessee lead the race to the bottom. Any limit on federal education funding would disproportionately harm students with disabilities and parents who can’t afford the school meals on which their children depend. This harmful proposal must receive the full-throated rejection with which I know most Tennesseans will view it.”