Soulsville Charter School graduates get high school diplomas in “senior soul roll”

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —
High school and college seniors across the country and Mid-South have faced creative graduations during the coronavirus pandemic.
Monday, the 2020 high school graduates of the Soulsville Charter School got their diplomas in a senior soul roll.
Graduates and their families each rolled up in one car at the school where seniors got out and were able to walk a makeshift stage to receive their diplomas. There was also a place for seniors to take a picture in front of a senior 2020 banner. Organizers said this was the last opportunity to celebrate the graduating class.