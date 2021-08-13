South Panola School District to require masks indoors for all beginning Monday

The requirement is for all students, teachers, staff, and visitors in all K-12 settings, including on school buses.

BATESVILLE, Miss — Officials with the South Panola School District in north Mississippi said Friday that they will begin requiring masks indoors starting Monday, August 16.

District officials said the change is “due to the high number of positive cases and quarantines from close contact tracing during the first six days of school.”

They said the mask requirement could change depending on how the situation goes.