Southwest Tennessee Community College forgives $1.8 million in student debt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southwest Tennessee Community College in Memphis has paid more than $1.8 million to clear outstanding balances for students who attended classes last year during the coronavirus pandemic.

STCC said it will forgive remaining debt for 1,600 eligible students who took classes during the spring, summer and fall semesters in 2020.

The college has locations in Memphis and Somerville.

The college paid for the debt forgiveness package with emergency funds from the U.S. Department of Education.

The funding can go toward a student's cost of attendance or emergency costs that arose due to coronavirus, such as tuition, food, housing and health care.