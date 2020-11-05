Southwest Tennessee Community College to hold virtual ceremony for 2020 spring graduates June 13

The commencement ceremony will be live streamed June 13 at 10:30 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, orders from the state government and recommendations from global, state and local public health organizations, Southwest Tennessee Community College will hold its spring 2020 commencement ceremony via livestream June 13 at 10:30 a.m. “This has been an unprecedented academic year,” Southwest President Dr. Tracy D. Hall said. “However, Southwest students have risen to the occasion and our graduates are prepared for a bright future. We could not be prouder of them and their families and loved ones who provided invaluable support to them during their academic journey.”

President Hall will officiate the ceremony that will incorporate many traditional elements, including the singing of the National Anthem, speeches, words of wisdom by a student hero, and conferral of academic degrees and certificates. In a virtual twist, graduates will submit videos showing them turning their tassels. These videos will be featured during the ceremony, along with slides that will include each graduate’s name, credential and any honors earned.

Although the pandemic forced Southwest to postpone the spring ceremony that was to be held at FedExForum May 2, Southwest officials are committed to celebrating the accomplishments of this historic class. In addition to the virtual commencement, the College will host a Curbside Cap & Tassel Pick Up event Tuesday, May 12 from 9 a.m. – noon on the Macon Cove and Union Avenue campuses. Graduates can drive to either campus to pick up their mortar board and 2020 tassel from the safety and comfort of their vehicles. College officials will practice social distancing and wear masks and gloves as they pass out the items. Students are asked to wear a protective facial covering, also.

“Celebrating this life-changing accomplishment is our honor and is as important to the College as it is to the graduates and their loved ones,” Vice President for Student Affairs Jacqueline Faulkner said. “Commencement 2020 will provide yet one more opportunity for Southwest to celebrate the resilience and perseverance of this amazing class.”

This first-ever virtual commencement ceremony will enable students and their family and other loved ones to join in the celebration from across the United States and the globe.