Southwest Tennessee Community College to hold virtual classes from January 18 - 24, 2022

In-person on campus classes will resume January 25th, according to school officials.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students at Southwest Tennessee Community College will head back to class virtually rather than in-person on January 18, 2022, the school announced Wednesday.

The Spring semester begins that day, and classes will be held virtually through January 24th. On-campus classes are set to resume January 25th.

The college said the goal was to lessen the risk of spreading COVID-19 as the omicron variant surges in Shelby and Fayette Counties.

“We have operated safely and successfully during three semesters of on-campus instruction during the pandemic and I am confident this upcoming semester will be no exception,” Southwest President Dr. Tracy D. Hall said in a statement. “While the pandemic continues to evolve, our commitment to keeping students moving forward has not changed. The health and safety of our students, employees and the greater community remain top priorities.”

Registration continues, and students can register online, on campus, and via phone. Books may be purchased on campus and online.

Other on-campus events are prohibited until further notice.

Southwest employees are working remotely until January 24th, with the exception of those at essential on-campus service centers.

Shelby County Schools’ Medical District High School located on the Union Avenue Campus and Southwest’s child care centers on the Macon Cove and Union Avenue campuses will remain open.

For more, visit the College’s Coronavirus website at www.southwest.tn.edu/coronavirus/Index.php.