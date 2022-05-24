Southwest Tennessee Community College move to Virtual Fridays due to rising gas prices and inflation

Virtual Fridays are effective May 27 through August 12, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Soaring gas prices and inflation has led a Mid-South school to begin virtual classes on Fridays.

Southwest Tennessee Community College said all locations will be closed on Fridays, and classes and student services are moving online for those days.

Officials said they hope this will ease the burden on students by eliminating their commute for at least one day.

Virtual Fridays are effective May 27 through August 12, 2022. Student services will be available via Microsoft Teams, phone, and email.

The school said campus childcare centers will be open during normal business hours.