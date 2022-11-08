Southwind student wrestled to ground by school security for reportedly wearing flip flops

A senior at Southwind High School was in an altercation with school security Tuesday over a reported dress code violation.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A now viral video is making its rounds on social media of a senior at Southwind High School struggling after being pinned to the ground by three school security officers.

It was all caught on camera by the 16-year-old’s friend.

The student said before the tussle, he entered his school for class Tuesday morning wearing slides and was stopped by the principal.

The principal, according to the student, asked if he had other shoes to which he replied “no”, and he was asked to step out of line and to call his parents.

The student claims an officer pushed him out of line. The teen said he responded with "don't touch me,". Then, the student said the officer asked who he was talking to, leading to the officer and principal asking him to leave.

ABC24's Rebecca Butcher obtained the incident report from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. It details an MSCS security guard telling the student flip flops weren’t allowed to be worn at school.

So ABC24 looked online. The MSCS student dress code handbook states – “footwear is required and must be safe and appropriate for indoor and outdoor physical activity.”

SCSO authorities also reported the student continued to “proceed forward into the school,” which the student said is not true.

The report also states the student yelled “don’t put your hands on me!”

The senior said one officer stopped him from leaving while another grabbed him from the back and one grabbed him from the front.

The teen said he waved his hands in the air, signaling his compliance.

He then claims he was flipped onto his stomach and placed in a chokehold with his legs and arms restrained.

He said he couldn’t breathe until an officer pulled up his arm, which the student believes saved his life.

The student is taking multiple classes at both junior and senior levels and hasn’t had an issue with the administration before.

MSCS said in a statement:

“At the district’s request, this is an active investigation with the Shelby County Sheriff’s department, and, per district procedures, we do not comment on ongoing investigations. Student and staff well-being remains paramount, and we will continue our efforts to support the school community.”