Special meeting called by MSCS to discuss Dr. Joris Ray's employment

The school district superintendent is facing allegations of impropriety, and MSCS announced last month they were launching an investigation into those allegations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A special meeting has been called for Tuesday, Aug. 23 by MSCS to discuss the employment of superintendent Dr. Joris Ray.

Last month, the Shelby County Board of Education placed Ray on paid administrative leave to allow an independent review to be conducted into allegations of impropriety against him.

Court documents obtained by ABC24 show Dr. Ray's wife Tiffany accusing him of extramarital affairs with three women, whose names match those of either current or former MSCS employees. Court records also claim Dr. Ray admitted to engaging in extramarital relationships.

According to MSCS policy, staff are required to "maintain a professional relationship" with all students, parents and staff at all times, and supervisors are highly discouraged from pursuing romantic or sexual relationships with their staff.

The board held an emergency session July 6, where members met with legal counsel Herman Morris and determined a review was the next step.

Tuesday's special meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. in Coe Auditorium at 160 South Hollywood Street. The meeting notes state that it can be viewed online at these places:

Additionally, the public can tune into 88.5 FM or C19TV via Comcast cable Television.