MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday was the first full day back at school for students at St. Benedict at Auburndale.

Throughout the week, the high school in Cordova has been welcoming back students in phases.

SBA released its plan for maintaining the health and safety of students and staff, including required masks, staggered entry and exits, and social distancing in common areas.

More than 100 students out of 555 chose remote learning as their back-to-school option.