Education

Star Academy announces plans for new sensory playground

School organizers said the 4,400 sq. ft. sensory based playground will ensure all students have access to a space that fuels positive social interaction.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Leaders of Star Academy in Memphis said student engagement is the goal of a new playground on which they are preparing to break ground.

The idea started two years ago, and in 30 days they plan to hold a groundbreaking and complete the project by next summer.

School organizers said the 4,400 sq. ft. sensory-based playground will ensure all students have access to a space that fuels positive social interaction.

They're calling it imagination station.

“It's an infusion of technology, education, electronics, music, the arts. So, imagine a space where children can problem solve on the spot while having fun. I think about years ago how important it was for me to have an outlet. Think of the mental health disparities and how children are living on the edge. So we're hoping to play a small part in a bigger puzzle,” said Dr. Ed Stephens III, Chief Operating Officer of Star Academy.

Dr. Stephens said the $400,000 project is a first of its kind in the Raleigh community and something that will last for decades to come.

STAR Academy worked with Mid-South Recreation on the playground design.

