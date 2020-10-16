State mandated testing in Tennessee public schools will continue despite COVID-19 pandemic

For evaluation purposes, the results will not be counted against teachers and schools

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said you can blame it all on that pesky pandemic.

The governor and his wife have been quarantined after a member of the governor’s security detail tested positive for COVID-19. In an early morning computer announcement, only his voice could be heard.

“We continue to feel fine today. We are both working from home,” Gov. Lee said.

Speaking of the pandemic. Governor Lee said testing will be held this year. They are mandatory, but teachers will get a little slack, according to State Representative Vincent Dixie (D-Davidson). He is a member of the House Education Committee.

“We still will find out where the kids are. They still will have testing that will go on, but the schools and teachers, for evaluation purposes, will be held harmless. So, there still will be tests, they will just be held harmless,” Rep. Dixie explained.

House Minority Leader Karen Camper (D-Shelby) hadn’t heard of the Governor’s decision, but said teachers need a little break this year.

“Teachers are parents too, and a lot of them are struggling with educating their own children as well as performing as teachers, to teach our kids,” Rep. Camper said.

Legislators are expected to approve Governor Lee’s decision in January.

State Representative London Lamar (D-Memphis) said, “We will be having conversations with members of the Governor’s team and members of the State House and Senate about the future of our students and our schools.”