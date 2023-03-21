MSCS makes "State of the District" address ahead of statewide TCAP exam potentially impacting third grade students

MSCS says the way forward for the district will center around working with community partners to help with academics, safety and respect.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In April, Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) students are going to take their statewide TCAP exams. The latest numbers show only about 25% of third graders will pass. This comes as the district operates without a permanent leader since Dr. Joris Ray stepped down amid controversy in 2022.

On Tuesday, MSCS presented its State of the District outline how it is working to keep more students and teachers in the classrooms.

The main focus centered around being “Triumphant Together,” saying there needs to be a priority on academics, safety and respect. To do this, MSCS Interim Superintendent Toni Williams said this will come down to working with community partners.

"It's time for us to transform the 901," said Williams.

Academics centers around expanding Pre-K availability and extended learning in the district, improving support for English language learners, cracking down on "chronic absenteeism", and developing CCTE and workforce development. Williams adds the district is expecting to receive $43 million in grants to help redesign labs and buy new equipment for courses like welding at each middle and high school.

Chronic absenteeism has been an issue not just for MSCS but across the country. Over the past year over a quarter of the students at MSCS have fallen into the category, but MSCS hopes to address this by working with community partners like the DA’s office and Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon, but also using automated alerts for parents when their child misses too many days.

"We're connecting them to a state database, with services in their community, such as food pantries, healthcare clinics, that's an opportunity right? technology is right there," said Williams.

The district is also seeking additional funds to improve safety across its 158 buildings. Leaders say $50 million would be needed for new security technology and staff to do so in each building. Currently the district is in the middle of developing a 10 year infrastructure plan.

"We do have a deferred maintenance of $500 million, we really want to take a look at how we address deferred maintenance and reducing it," said Williams.

When it comes to the teachers, the district is planning to invest more than $27 million into teacher salaries. In the end, new teachers could potentially start out making $50,000, and veteran teachers could be eligible for additional bonuses.

"We know there is a national teacher shortage, not to our own faults," said Williams, "We're working on attracting them with performance bonuses, but also improving working conditions."